UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-RLD Alliance Aims To Navigate Caste Dynamics In Muzaffarnagar

With the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency, a stronghold of OBC Jat politics in western Uttar Pradesh, gearing up for elections in the first phase on April 19, the BJP-RLD alliance is strategically maneuvering to secure victory amidst a web of expectations and caste considerations.

The constituency, with over 18 lakh voters, presents a diverse demographic landscape, including significant populations of Muslims, Dalits, OBCs (Saini, Pal, Kashyap, Prajapati), Jats, Vaishyas, Thakurs, and Brahmins-Tyagis.

Jat Community Divided Over RLD's Alliance With BJP

The alliance, bolstered by the formidable BJP poll machinery and the support of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), aims to consolidate Jat votes, crucial for incumbent MP and Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan's bid for a hat-trick of wins.

While a section of the Jat community expresses reservations about the RLD's alliance with the BJP-led NDA, sentiments lean towards supporting the alliance to ensure the victory of the young Jat scion, despite some lingering concerns over unfulfilled expectations and agricultural issues.

Former pradhan Jagdish Singh remarked, "RLD's alliance with the BJP may not have been politically correct, but we must safeguard the honor of the revered Chaudhary Charan Singh's legacy."

Discontent Among Thakurs In Western UP Over Alliance

However, the alliance has triggered discontent among the upper caste Thakurs, who feel sidelined in candidate selection. Traditionally a BJP vote base in western UP, Thakurs are disheartened by the lack of representation in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Despite the significant Jat influence, Thakurs pose a challenge for the alliance, constituting a substantial voter base. "Both Jats and Thakurs hold considerable sway in Muzaffarnagar constituency," noted a resident.

Yet, opinions vary. Some, like middle-aged farmer Som Pal, argue that a few disgruntled leaders are causing disruption due to neglect in the election process. He asserts Thakurs' satisfaction with the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

Balyan's Competitors, Thakur Community's Panchayat Influence

In the past elections, Balyan secured victories, albeit with varying margins. In 2019, he narrowly defeated Chaudhary Ajit Singh, whereas in 2014, his victory was by a significant margin over Kadir Rana.

This time, Balyan faces tough competition from Harendra Malik of the Samajwadi Party and Dara Singh Prajapati of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Meanwhile, Thakurs convened a Panchayat at Kapsad village, with more meetings scheduled, indicating the community's active involvement in shaping electoral decisions.

"The Panchayat will make the final decision, and we will abide by it," affirmed Sanjay Som from Madkarimpur.