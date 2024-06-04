UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 3-Tier Security Arrangements In Meerut For Vote Counting; CAPF & QRT Deployed In City

Meerut: Meerut SSP Rohit Singh on Tuesday informed about the three-tier security arrangements put in place for the counting of votes and stated that CAPF and Quick Response Team have been deployed in the city.

Speaking with reporters Rohit Singh said, "As per the guidelines of the Election Commission, three-tier security arrangements have been put in place. The people who are coming for the vote-counting process are being subjected to checking and frisking. We are also checking that they don't have mobile phones or any other items that are not allowed as per the Election Commission."

He added, "Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed at the spot where party agents have set up camp. Quick Response Team (QRT) has also been deployed at various places in the city."

The mammoth exercise to count votes polled for the Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections started at 8:00 am on Tuesday. Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Results of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of by-polls in 25 Assembly constituencies will also be declared today.

Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general elections.

PM Modi Aims To Secure A 3rd Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will seek a third consecutive term in government, while the Congress-led opposition aims to unseat them. Most exit polls have predicted a return of PM Modi to power, a development which will make him the first Prime Minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third successive term in power.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders met with the Election Commission of India urging it to ensure that postal ballots are counted and their results declared before the outcome of the EVMs is announced.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that a "very robust system" has been put in place.

"There are around 10.5 lakh booths. Each booth will have 14 tables. There are observers and micro-observers. Nearly, 70-80 lakh people are involved in the process," he said.