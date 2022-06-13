UP Legislative Council polls: 9 BJP, 4 SP candidates elected unopposed

Lucknow: In the elections for 13 seats of Uttar Pradesh legislative council all 13 candidates were declared elected unopposed on Monday. In the council polls ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had fielded nine while Samajwadi Party four candidates.

According to the Chief Election Officer (CEO) of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya, JPS Rathore, Dayashankar, Narendra Kashyap, Bhupendra, Banwari Lal, Mukesh Sharma, Mohd. Danish and Jaswant of BJP while Mukul, Jasmeer Ansari, Shahnawaj Khan and Swami Prasad Maurya of Samajwadi Party have been declared elected as member to the legislative council.

Of the nine BJP candidates declared elected on Monday, seven are ministers in the Yogi cabinet who were either not member of any of the house or their term was expiring next month. These include Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, Minister Choudhury Bhupendra Singh, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, JPS Rathore, Narendra Kashyap, Jaswant Saini and Danish Azad Ansari.

As per the strength in the house, four SP could win four while BJP’s nine were to be elected.