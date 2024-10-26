 UP: Legal Action Taken Against Congress Leader Kushal Rohini For Assaulting BJP Supporter Over Rape Threats; Party Says 'Victim Being Harassed'
This case originates from an incident on September 15, 2024, involving a confrontation between Kushal Rohini Jaiswal and Saffron Rajesh Singh, a BJP supporter, at his home in Premchand Nagar Colony, Lalpur-Pandeypur area. Roshni and her supporters arrived at Singh's residence, allegedly accusing him of issuing rape threats to her.

Prathamesh Kharade
Updated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 09:37 AM IST
article-image

A Varanasi court has officially declared Congress leader Roshni Kushal Jaiswal as a fugitive, ordering that police post seizure notices at her residence and other public locations. Roshni resides in New Colony, Kakarmatta, and has not appeared in court despite repeated summons.

This case originates from an incident on September 15, 2024, involving a confrontation between Jaiswal and Saffron Rajesh Singh, a BJP supporter, at his home in Premchand Nagar Colony, Lalpur-Pandeypur area. Roshni and her supporters arrived at Singh's residence, allegedly accusing him of issuing rape threats to her and posting objectionable comments on Facebook.

A heated exchange escalated into a physical altercation between the two parties, drawing police involvement and leading to an FIR lodged by Rajesh’s wife. Videos of the physical altercation surfaced on the internet.

The ongoing case is being handled in the Fast Track Court (FTC) of Civil Judge (Senior Division), presided over by Yugal Shambhu. Due to Roshni's failure to attend court proceedings consistently, the court officially declared her absconding and ordered the placement of notices, accompanied by public announcements at her residence.

Following the altercation on September 15, police questioned Rajesh Singh regarding the dispute, prompting protests from BJP supporters who staged a sit-in at the police station in objection, according to reports by local Hindi news portals. This incident required intervention by Police Commissioner S. Channappa to restore order.

Legal Action Taken Against Rohini Kushal

Rajesh’s wife, Anu Singh, filed a formal complaint against Jaiswal, alleging assault, property damage and theft of a gold chain valued at 20,000 rupees. This led to a formal charge against Roshni. On October 7, 2024, the court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) for her arrest. However, despite efforts by authorities, Roshni remains at large. As a result, proceedings under Section 82 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for property seizure have been initiated. The court issued a notice for the seizure of her assets and ordered public announcements to declare her status.

article-image

Congress Alleges Rohini Kushal Is Being Harassed

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticized the Uttar Pradesh government and BJP, alleging they mishandled a case involving a woman facing harassment. She claimed that after taking legal action, the victim and her family members have faced additional harassment from authorities.

In a post on X, Shrinate highlighted the case of Roshni Kushal from Varanasi, who reportedly received rape threats from a BJP member each time she posted on social media. "This is Roshni Kushal from Varanasi. Whenever she voiced her opinion online, a brutal BJP member threatened her with rape. She spoke out against Saffron Rajesh Singh—since when is standing up for one’s rights and safety a crime?" she wrote.

Shrinate also pointed out that for over 40 days, Roshni's husband, brother, and five others have been in jail, and an order to confiscate Roshni's home has been issued. Roshni, now forced to live in hiding with her child, remains in fear. "Does the police administration expect a woman to silently endure rape threats? What kind of justice is this where the victim is further tormented?" Shrinate questioned.

She urged for a strong precedent to be set, ensuring that individuals who make such vile threats against women are held accountable. "Roshni must receive justice according to the law," she concluded, calling for appropriate action in the case.

