UP: Lawyer Attacks Woman Stamp Vendor Near Amroha Court; Video Surfaces

Lawyer Attacks Woman Stamp Vendor | Twitter

Amroha: In a shocking incident, a fight broke out between a man and a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. The video of the fight is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that they both are hitting each other. The incident occurred at Sadar Tehsil in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. A fierce fight was captured on camera between the man and the woman.

Fight erupts between lawyer and the woman

The fight erupted between a lawyer and a woman stamp seller after an argument over some minor issue. The fight broke out at Sadar Tehsil in Uttar Pradesh. The lawyer pushed the woman stamp seller to the ground. It can be seen in the video, that the woman is showing a slipper to the man in her hands and saying something to which the man reacts and attacks the woman.

The woman was attacked by the lawyer

The woman and the man started to hit each other. The man crossed a table that was there in between them and then went on to grab the woman and throw her to the ground. Then they both exchange blows.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The man pushed the woman from the steps of the shop after which she got up and then left the spot. There are no reports of any police complaints in connection with the event.

Fight at bar and lounge in Noida

Earlier, a video of a fight that broke out between two groups at a bar in Noida went viral on social media. The fight broke out at the 'F Bar and Lounge' at Gardens Galleria Mall in Uttar Pradesh's Nioda. The video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video it can be seen that few people were hitting each other. Also they were hitting other with alcohol bottles.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)