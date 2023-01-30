UP: Kanpur woman throws acid on husband's face over fight; held | Pixabay

Kanpur: In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city, a woman threw acid on her husband's face after a fight over coming home late from office. Reportedly, the incident happened in the Cooperganj area on the night of January 28, Saturday.

A report in India Today stated that the man identified as Dabbu Gupta has been admitted Ursula Hospital.

Wife attacked after a fight, said victim

Dabbu's statement mentioned that he and his wife Poonam had a fight when she came home late on Saturday. She got enraged and picked a fight, he said and added that in a fit of rage she picked up acid from the washroom and threw it at him.

According to reports in local media, she hit him and in retaliation Dabbu also hit her which infuriated her and she took the grave step. A case was registered and the accused, Poonam was arrested by police.

Similar incident reported yesterday

A woman and her son faced an acid attack by two people on a motorcycle in the Viram Khand area in Gomti Nagar. A case has been registered at the Gomti Nagar police station.

According to reports, Vikas Verma, 16, and his mother Anita Verma, 40, were attacked by two people on a motorcycle who threw acid on them and fled.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Virendra Vikram said the woman and her son were first taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital which referred them to the Civil Hospital.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, they said, adding that footage from CCTV cameras is being examined to trace the perpetrators. Meanwhile, CCTV footage in which two youths carrying a bottle has come to fore after the incident.

