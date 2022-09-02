UP: Kanpur woman beats autorickshaw driver with slippers for molesting, watch

Twitter

A young woman allegedly beat up a molesting autorickshaw driver with slippers in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city. In the video that has gone viral, one can also see a young man slapping the autorickshaw driver on the middle of the road.

The incident reportedly took place in Rambagh area which comes under Bajaria police station.

In the video, the girl is seen thrashing the accused driver and many people are gathered on the road.

The UP police has taken cognizance of the video as they tweeted, "In-charge Inspector of the Bajaria police station has been directed for investigation and taking necessary action."