Assembly Elections 2022: UP will go to polls in 7 phases, 10th Feb to 7th MarPunjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on 14th FebManipur on 27th Feb and 3 MarCounting and results on 10th Mar
India

Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

UP: Kanpur police commissioner takes VRS, will contest on BJP ticket from Kannauj

Asim Arun, who was made the first police commissioner of the city, is originally a resident of Kannauj district of Kanpur division.
FPJ Web Desk
Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun |

Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun has said that he has taken VRS to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls and contest on a BJP ticket from Kannauj Sadar in UP.

Arun had met UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2022 Assembly Polls.

Asim Arun, who was made the first police commissioner of the city, is originally a resident of Kannauj district of Kanpur division.

Asim Arun is a 1994 batch IPS officer. He was born on 3 October 1970 in Badaun. His father Shri Ram Arun was also counted in the flamboyant IPS of the state.

He also held the post of DGP of the state. Asim's mother Shashi Arun is a well-known writer.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 07:21 PM IST
