UP: Kanpur Man Molests, Physically Assaults College Girls On Road As His Friend Records Incident; Both Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Kanpur police on Saturday arrested two youths after a video of one of the accused went viral on social media, showing him beating two girls on a busy road.

According to reports, the incident took place around 10 days ago, during which one of the accused allegedly molested and assaulted two college girls who were returning home from college, while another accused recorded the incident and later shared the video with others.

According to a TOI report, the victims were on their way home after college in the Sachendi police station area when the accused intercepted them near Mishri Math.

The accused, who arrived on a scooter, blocked the victims' path and tried to speak with them. When the girls refused to talk to them, one of the accused started beating them. The other accused captured the assault on his phone.

The men allegedly attempted to outrage the modesty of the girls but fled the scene after locals arrived to rescue them.

Reports indicate that a couple of days after the incident, one of the accused shared the video with a third man named Sachin Kumar. Sachin forwarded the video to others, making it viral on social media. The video came to the notice of the victims' family members.

After learning about the incident, the family of the victims lodged a complaint against the three accused at Sachendi police station on Friday.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Amit, the man who assaulted the girls, and Afridi, who allegedly recorded the incident and made the video viral.

It was revealed that Amit and the victim knew each other. DCP West Rajesh Kumar Singh said, "Yesterday, a video of two girls from the Sachendi area of Kanpur being beaten went viral. The boy who was beating them has been arrested, and his name is Amit. The person who was recording the video has also been arrested. They are being sent to jail."