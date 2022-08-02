UP Kalma row: FIR registered against school director for forcing students to recite Muslim prayer

ANI

After the students in the Florets International School in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city were made to recite Muslim prayers, fresh actions have been taken in the matter and a case has been registered against the managing director of the school, Sumit Makhija.

Reportedly, an FIR has been registered under several sections of forced conversions and hurting religious sentiments at the Sisamau Police Station on the basis of the complaints filed by the parents of the students.

The FIR copy says the school has been attempting to teach the students about conversions as well as 'Shiksha Jihad' following which there have been some changes in the behaviour of the children.

The complaint further states that the students were forced to study 'Kalma' inside the school premises, demanded to seal the building completely and also sought a refund of fees and re-admissions to other schools accordingly.

'Kalma' controversy

The incident came to light on Monday after agitated parents of the students reached the police station raising complaints that their children were forced to recite the Kalma during morning prayers.

The police reached the spot and questioned the school management over the controversy, following which they said that the prayers of all four religions were decided during the assembly in order to boost the 'Sarva Dharma Samman' ideology.

The video of the same also went viral on the internet.

