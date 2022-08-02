e-Paper Get App

UP Kalma row: FIR registered against school director for forcing students to recite Muslim prayer

Reportedly, an FIR has been registered under several sections of forced conversions and hurting religious sentiments at the Sisamau Police Station on the basis of the complaints filed by the parents of the students.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
ANI

After the students in the Florets International School in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city were made to recite Muslim prayers, fresh actions have been taken in the matter and a case has been registered against the managing director of the school, Sumit Makhija.

Reportedly, an FIR has been registered under several sections of forced conversions and hurting religious sentiments at the Sisamau Police Station on the basis of the complaints filed by the parents of the students.

The FIR copy says the school has been attempting to teach the students about conversions as well as 'Shiksha Jihad' following which there have been some changes in the behaviour of the children.

The complaint further states that the students were forced to study 'Kalma' inside the school premises, demanded to seal the building completely and also sought a refund of fees and re-admissions to other schools accordingly.

'Kalma' controversy

The incident came to light on Monday after agitated parents of the students reached the police station raising complaints that their children were forced to recite the Kalma during morning prayers.

The police reached the spot and questioned the school management over the controversy, following which they said that the prayers of all four religions were decided during the assembly in order to boost the 'Sarva Dharma Samman' ideology.

The video of the same also went viral on the internet.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. If you have a story to tell, or images to share on a local news story send them to us click here to share)

HomeIndiaUP Kalma row: FIR registered against school director for forcing students to recite Muslim prayer

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Two people die in Saran district after consuming hooch, four others critically ill

Bihar: Two people die in Saran district after consuming hooch, four others critically ill

India, Maldives ink six agreements to expand cooperation in several key areas

India, Maldives ink six agreements to expand cooperation in several key areas

TS ICET Answer Key 2022 to be released on August 4 at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to download

TS ICET Answer Key 2022 to be released on August 4 at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to download

Mumbai updates: NMMT starts bus services to Bhiwandi, will benefit workers from Navi Mumbai

Mumbai updates: NMMT starts bus services to Bhiwandi, will benefit workers from Navi Mumbai

How Zawahiri, the leader of Al-Qaeda, was found and killed by the CIA

How Zawahiri, the leader of Al-Qaeda, was found and killed by the CIA