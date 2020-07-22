UP journalist dies

Lucknow

A journalist from Uttar Pradesh, who was shot at in Ghaziabad near Delhi on Monday night in front of his two daughters, died on Wednesday morning at a hospital. Vikram Joshi (35) was travelling on a motorcycle with his two daughters when a group of men assaulted him and opened fire at him at 10.30 pm on Monday.

He had allegedly filed an FIR last week against local goons who had been harassing his niece. Police reportedly didn’t act on his complaint which empowered the goons further.

CCTV footage showed Joshi, lying on the road, wounded, and one of his daughters weeping, screaming around for help.

“Nine accused have been arrested; one man is still on run,” Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior SP, Ghaziabad, said had Tuesday, a day after the attack on Joshi. After much hue and cry on social media, two cops were suspended Wednesday evening.

The family had protested at the hospital where the journalist died and refused to allow the body to be taken for post-mortem. Fearing more backlash, the state government announced a Rs10 lakh ex-gratia, a government job for a kin and free education to his daughters.