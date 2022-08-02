UP: Jolt to Samajwadi Party as nomination of its council candidate rejected

The Samajwadi Party trying to create ripples in the otherwise dull by-elections of two legislative council seats of Uttar Pradesh has a severe blow with the nomination of its candidate rejected on age ground. After this development, both the nominees of BJP would now be elected unopposed for the upper house in UP.

On Tuesday, the returning officer of legislative council by-polls rejected the nomination papers of SP candidate Kirti Kol as she was only 28 years of age. As per rules, the candidate who have attained the age of 30 years and above may contest the legislative council member elections.

By-election for two vacant post of UP legislative council would be held next week and despite not having numbers in its favour, SP had fielded a tribal women candidate. As per the number of legislators in the state assembly, BJP could easily win both seats. Knowing this fact, the SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav had fielded Kirti Kol and sought support in the name of a tribal woman candidate.

However, after the rejection of the nomination of SP candidate, the leaders of BJP have been questioning the intentions of Akhilesh Yadav. In the 403 member UP state assembly, ruling BJP has a strength of 272 legislators while SP 110 and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal 8. Previous ally of SP, Suheldeo Rajbhar Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) with six legislators has now alienated with BJP. Dharmendra Singh and Nirmala Paswan have already filed their nomination as BJP candidates in the council by-polls.