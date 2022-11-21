e-Paper Get App
UP: Jilted lover chops woman's body into 6 pieces for marrying someone else; uncanny resemblance to Shraddha Walkar case

On November 9, Yadav took Aradhana to a temple on his bike and then strangled her in a sugarcane field, with the help of his cousin Sarvesh.

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 08:44 AM IST
article-image
UP: Jilted lover chops woman's body into 6 pieces for marrying someone else; uncanny resemblance to Shraddha Walkar case | Representative image
Azamgarh: Prince Yadav who was arrested on Sunday evening for killing Aradhana and throwing her chopped body parts in a well, has said that she had "betrayed him" because despite being his girlfriend she had married someone else earlier this year.

The two then chopped the woman's body into six pieces, packed them in a polythene bag and threw it into a well.

The incident came to light on November 15 when the locals found the victim's body inside a well situated outside Paschimi village.

The body was found in a semi-naked condition and seemed to be two-three days old.

Prince Yadav who was arrested after an encounter, confessed that he had planned to kill Aradhana with the help of his parents, cousin Sarvesh, and other family members, out of anger because she had married someone else earlier this year.

The police have recovered the pistol, a sharp-edged weapon, and a cartridge in connection with the case. The cousins threw Aradhana's head into a pond some distance away.

Azamgarh SP Anurag Arya said that Sarvesh, and other members of Yadav's family who allegedly helped him in the crime, are still absconding.

The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Walkar case in case.

