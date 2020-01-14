UP identifies 32,000 refugees under CAA

Lucknow: Although it's been just three days since the CAA has been implemented and the rules for the same are yet to be framed, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday claimed that it has already identified 32,000 non-Muslim refugees who need citizenship under the new law.

These refugees are spread across 20 districts, Shrikant Sharma, Minister of Power and the government's spokesperson told the media.

Sharma insisted, “All district magistrates have been asked to carry out surveys and continue updating the list. We are in process of sharing this list with the union home ministry too.”

Interestingly, Pilibhit, a district at India's border with Nepal, has identified 37,000 such people, which is larger than the state figure cited by Sharma.

The district's government officials had informed local journalists on Friday afternoon that 37,000 refugees, who came here from Bangladesh, and earlier East Pakistan, have been identified as part of an "initial survey" and the names have been sent to the state government.

The CAA, for the first time, introduces religion as a test for citizenship. The centre says the law is meant to expedite the citizenship process for refugees who belong to six minority communities (except Muslims) persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.