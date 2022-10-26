UP hospital that transfused mosambi juice instead of platelets to demolished, served notice

'Mosambi Juice': 10 held for selling fake platelets in UP's Prayagraj after one patient dies | Twitter

A private hospital in Uttar Pradesh where a dengue patient allegedly passed away after receiving fruit juice instead of blood platelets has received a demolition notice. According to the letter, the Prayagraj hospital was constructed without authorization.

The hospital must be vacated by Friday, according the authorities' order.

In UP's Prayagraj, the development authority has issued demolition notice to the the hospital where a dengue patient died during treatment. Family of the deceased had alleged that the patient was given Mosambi juice in the drip instead of platelets. pic.twitter.com/T5a34EtIyY — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 25, 2022

After initial investigations last week showed oversights by the hospital's administration, the hospital was sealed.

12 arrested so far in the case

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the accused used to take plasma from different blood banks and then put it in pouches and sell the plasma as a platelet.

The arrests were made following a tip-off, he said, adding some fake platelet pouches were seized from the possession of the accused.

Pandey also said 12 persons were arrested a few days ago for allegedly supplying blood in an illegal manner.

When asked about a case pertaining to the sealing of a private hospital on Thursday for allegedly transfusing fruit juice instead of blood platelets to a dengue patient who later died, he said, "During the course of interrogation, it has not been confirmed whether it was a fruit juice in the pouch or something else." "These people sell plasma as platelets. A sample is being sent to a laboratory and a correct picture will emerge only after an examination," the SP said.