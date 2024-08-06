UP Horror: Woman Sets Herself Ablaze Near CM Office In Lucknow; VIDEO

On Tuesday morning, a woman set herself on fire after pouring a flammable substance on her body near the Chief Minister’s office in Lucknow.
The incident caused panic among bystanders. Police officers quickly rushed the woman to Civil Hospital, where her condition remains critical. She has been referred to the Trauma Center for further treatment. A forensic team has arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.
The woman, identified as Anjali Jatav from Chattakheda village in Purwa, Unnao, had come to the Chief Minister's office with her child earlier that day. After leaving the office, she sat near Gate No. 3 of the office. She placed her child by the roadside, took out a flammable substance from her bag, and set herself on fire.
TW: Visuals In the video might be disturbing to some viewers
The woman screamed in agony as flames engulfed her. Nearby police officers quickly threw a blanket over her to extinguish the fire and immediately transported her to Civil Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
Inspector Ved Prakash Rai of Gautampalli said that the woman is currently receiving treatment. She had previously filed a dowry harassment case against her husband and in-laws, which led to her husband's arrest and imprisonment. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Akhilesh hits out at Yogi Govt
The incident drew sharp criticism from Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, who blamed the Yogi government for the tragedy. On social media platform X, he wrote, "Another heart-wrenching incident of public despair with the BJP government occurred when a distressed woman, after being unheard at the Chief Minister's 'Janta Darbar' in Lucknow, set herself on fire, leaving her infant child by the side."