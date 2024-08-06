UP Horror: Woman Sets Herself Ablaze Near CM Office In Lucknow; VIDEO | Screengrab from X video

On Tuesday morning, a woman set herself on fire after pouring a flammable substance on her body near the Chief Minister’s office in Lucknow.

The incident caused panic among bystanders. Police officers quickly rushed the woman to Civil Hospital, where her condition remains critical. She has been referred to the Trauma Center for further treatment. A forensic team has arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.

The woman, identified as Anjali Jatav from Chattakheda village in Purwa, Unnao, had come to the Chief Minister's office with her child earlier that day. After leaving the office, she sat near Gate No. 3 of the office. She placed her child by the roadside, took out a flammable substance from her bag, and set herself on fire.

TW: Visuals In the video might be disturbing to some viewers

Anjali Jatav, a woman from Unnao district of #UttarPradesh, set herself on fire by pouring petrol on herself outside CM Yogi Adityanath's residence in #Lucknow. Policemen saved the woman by covering her with a blanket and admitted her to hospital. pic.twitter.com/nd9tZci01t — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 6, 2024

Unnao: A woman who set herself on fire using petrol this morning is in critical condition. She was first admitted to the Civil Hospital and then referred to KGMU, with doctors and police accompanying her. A forensic team has also arrived at the scene pic.twitter.com/nGJuSUI79D — IANS (@ians_india) August 6, 2024

The woman screamed in agony as flames engulfed her. Nearby police officers quickly threw a blanket over her to extinguish the fire and immediately transported her to Civil Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Inspector Ved Prakash Rai of Gautampalli said that the woman is currently receiving treatment. She had previously filed a dowry harassment case against her husband and in-laws, which led to her husband's arrest and imprisonment. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Akhilesh hits out at Yogi Govt

The incident drew sharp criticism from Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, who blamed the Yogi government for the tragedy. On social media platform X, he wrote, "Another heart-wrenching incident of public despair with the BJP government occurred when a distressed woman, after being unheard at the Chief Minister's 'Janta Darbar' in Lucknow, set herself on fire, leaving her infant child by the side."