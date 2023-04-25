UP horror: Wife's lover stabs husband to death in broad daylight in Amroha; video of incident goes viral | Twitter video screengrab

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha stabbed his lover's husband to death in broad daylight with a knife. The spine-chilling incident was caught on camera as villagers gathered around the man, identified as Shahrukh, trying to snatch away the murder weapon; a huge knife, from him.

The incident reportedly occured in Kotwali area's Islamanagar colony on Monday. The accused has been taken into custody by the police and the victim's body was sent for postmortem. The wife also received knife injury and has been admitted to a hospital.

In the video, Shahrukh is seen being intercepted by his lover. The woman is trying to take away the weapon from him and he is not letting it go. The woman's clothes are soaked in blood all over.

Villagers are then seen trying to take the knife away from Shahrukh but all throughout the video 5-6 people fail in their bid to snatch away the weapon. Towards the end of the viral video, a brutally injured Chand is seen sitting outside a house bearly able to stand and bleeding profusely from his wounds.

warning: disturbing content

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per an Amarujala report, victim Chand and his wife were married for 14 years and have 6 children. The woman was having an affair with a man identified as Shahrukh regarding which Chand had filed a written complaint alleging fear of untowardly incident with him or his children. The woman too had filed some written complaint in the court regarding the disturbed marriage.

Chand had been away from a few month for some outside project he was working on and had come to visit his parents during Eid. This is when his wife called him to meet. While Chand was at his wife's place, the accused Shahrukh, entered the house and attacked Chand. Shahrukh reportedly attacked Chand with a knife wounding him on his neck, waist, arms and stomach. He ran and was chased by Shahrukh and attacked again at a junction in Islamanagar where he sustained grieveous injury. The police arrived and took Chand to a hospital where he was declared dead. The authorities were able to catch Shahrukh and an investigation in the matter is on.