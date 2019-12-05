No country for women: Unnao rape survivor set ablaze by accused in Yogi's UP - latest updates

'Victim referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment', says police
A woman was set-ablaze in Bihar area of Unnao. Police say, "Victim referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment. We have rounded up 3 accused, search for 2 others is underway. Victim had earlier filed a rape case, one accuse in that case has also been rounded up".
(Source: ANI)
UP Horror: Rape survivor set ablaze by 5 men in Unnao, condition critical
A rape victim from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze by five men, including one who was accused in the crime, police said on Thursday. The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail, they said. The victim has been shifted to a government hospital in Lucknow and is in a critical condition, police added.
(Inputs from PTI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)