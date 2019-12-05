India

No country for women: Unnao rape survivor set ablaze by accused in Yogi's UP - latest updates

A rape victim from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze by five men, including one who was accused in the crime, police said on Thursday. Even as the country is discussing women's safety something like this can happen in bright daylight.

'Victim referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment', says police

A woman was set-ablaze in Bihar area of Unnao. Police say, "Victim referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment. We have rounded up 3 accused, search for 2 others is underway. Victim had earlier filed a rape case, one accuse in that case has also been rounded up".

UP Horror: Rape survivor set ablaze by 5 men in Unnao, condition critical

A rape victim from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze by five men, including one who was accused in the crime, police said on Thursday. The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail, they said. The victim has been shifted to a government hospital in Lucknow and is in a critical condition, police added.

