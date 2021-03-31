UP horror: Angry over love-affair, thirteen-year-old guns down classmate

Lucknow: In a sensational murder, a 13-year-old Class IX student shot dead his classmate in broad daylight at the college gate on Wednesday afternoon following a dispute over love-affair in Meerut district

A student of Class IX of Navjeevan Inter College in Meerut, Nitin had come to the college to collect results. When he reached the college gate on his mobile, his classmate shot him on his chest with a country-made weapon. He died on the spot.

After committing the crime, the accused student fled after scaring other students and staff with the weapon in his hands when they tried to catch him. Teachers claimed that both were good friends but became enemies three months ago after entering into a brawl over a girl.

The accused student had threatened Nitin with dire consequences if he did not stop meeting the girl. The Principal of the College Raviram Mavi told the police that they both were NCC cadets also and had some misunderstanding over some issue.