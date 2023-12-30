UP Horror: 2 Muslim Youths Beaten, Stripped, Made To Stand In Pond & Raise Religious Slogans In Kushinagar; Video Surfaces

Kushinagar: In Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, two Muslim youths were brutally thrashed with Kick, punches, belt and stick by a few goons. One of the youths was thrashed, stripped, and made to stand in a pond, and were also made to raise religious slogans.

The culprits recorded the incident on camera and made the video viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the attackers are thrashing the youths, and one of the youths was forced to touch the feet of one of the goons. The youth is also seen standing in the pond in chest high water at night during cold weather.

The attackers were allegedly associated with Hindu Yuva Vahini

There are reports that the youths who inhumanely thrashed the Muslim youngsters were associated with Hindu Yuva Vahini. The Uttar Pradesh government's claims that it is working hard to end crime in the state seem to be only a statement. The incident has exposed the poor state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

The youths were brutally thrashed, stripped, and made to stand in a pond at night and that too in freezing cold during the month of December.

It was only after the family members continuously demanded action against the culprits that the police swung into action and an FIR was registered in connection with the matter.

As per reports, around four individuals have been arrested after the video of the incident went viral on social media. The video was shot by the goons while beating the youths and making them raise religious slogans. The incident occurred on the night of Monday (December 4) in Ramapur Bhat village which falls under the Ramkola Police Station area.

Around half a dozen young men abducted the two youths from their school on a bike and took them to an isolated place near a pond in the village.

They accused the victims of misbehaving with a girl

They accused the victims of misbehaving with a girl and ruthlessly thrashed them. The traumatised students stopped going to school after the incident. The father of the student filed an FIR after which the police arrested four youths.

The case has been filed against six youths: Nitin Madhesiya, Aditya Singh, Aryan Singh, Arjun, Yuvaraj, and Chandan. The police have said that they are taking action against the culprits after the video went viral on social media. The police also said that appropriate action is being taken to nab the accused, and they are also investigating the matter further.