 UP: Heap Of Soil Found On Rail Tracks Near Raebareli, Major Accident Averted As Passenger Train Loco Pilot Stops Just In Time; Video Surfaces
UP: Heap Of Soil Found On Rail Tracks Near Raebareli, Major Accident Averted As Passenger Train Loco Pilot Stops Just In Time; Video Surfaces

The train, a shuttle service from Raebareli, was stopped as a precautionary measure, and the soil was quickly cleared, allowing rail traffic to resume shortly thereafter.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
UP: Heap Of Soil Found On Rail Tracks Near Raebareli, Major Accident Averted As Passenger Train Loco Pilot Stops Just In Time; Video Surfaces

UP: In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a passenger train was halted near Raghuraj Singh station on Sunday after the loco pilot spotted a pile of soil dumped on the rail tracks. The train, a shuttle service from Raebareli, was stopped as a precautionary measure, and the soil was quickly cleared, allowing rail traffic to resume shortly thereafter, SHO Devendra Bhadoria informed news agency PTI.

Visuals of the incident have surfaced on the internet showing the heap of soil on the tracks with a crowd around it. Some can be seen engaged in efforts to clear the tracks. A train can be seen halted near the site just a few metres away.

Possible Reason Behind Soil On Track

Locals in the area reported that road construction work is ongoing, with dumpers transporting soil during the night. On the evening of the incident, a dumper driver unloaded a pile of soil directly onto the railway tracks before fleeing the scene. Bhadoria confirmed that an investigation into the matter is currently underway to identify the driver responsible for the potentially dangerous act.

article-image

Another Incident Of Potential Derailment Attempt

This incident follows a similar railway-related threat in Uttar Pradesh just days earlier, on September 22. In Kanpur, a potential disaster was narrowly avoided when a freight train's locomotive pilot spotted an empty gas cylinder placed on the tracks near Prempur Station on the Delhi-Howrah route.

The freight train, en route from Kanpur to Prayagraj, was travelling on the loop line when, at approximately 5:55 AM, the pilot noticed the 5-kilogram cylinder on the tracks. Acting swiftly, he applied emergency brakes, preventing a serious accident.

Following the discovery, police and railway officials were quickly informed and reached the site to secure the area. A detailed investigation was launched by the railway authorities, and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was alerted to the situation. Senior officials, including those in the control room, quickly responded to ensure the safety of the train and the tracks.

