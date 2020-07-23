'UP has also passed resolution against USA’s gun culture': Twitter reacts as San Francisco denounces CAA and NRC

San Francisco became the sixth city in the United States of America (USA) to denounce India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Seattle, Albany, Saint Paul, Hamtramck and Cambridge have also passed similar resolutions.

The resolution's sponsor, Gordon Mar, claimed before the vote on Tuesday that women, Dalits and gay and transgender people, along with Muslims, are being "imprisoned in massive detention centres" in India.

The resolution also opposed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), calling them discriminatory.

The body is formally known as the Board of Supervisors and all its 11 elected members, who have the title of Supervisor, are Democrats.

The municipal body in the heart of the Silicon Valley linked the legislation in India and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to President Donald Trump in the resolution that claimed to "express solidarity with San Francisco's South Asian Community".

Mar claimed that "far-right Hindu nationalist sympathisers are Trump's largest immigrant donor base" and warned that "the Hindu Nationalist ecosystem extends to the Bay Area and Silicon Valley".

Meanwhile, Twitter users had hilarious reactions after San Francisco denounced CAA and NRC. "A WhatsApp group of which I am a part, has also passed a resolution denouncing the resolution passed by San Francisco on CAA & NRC," a Twitter user wrote. "UP has also passed a resolution against USA’s gun culture," wrote another Twitter user.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: