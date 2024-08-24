UP: Hardoi Man Arrested For Killing 22-Yr-Old Niece He Had An Affair With; Deceased Wanted To Marry Someone Else | Representational Image

UP: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 22-year-old niece, Mansi Pandey, with whom he had an extramarital affair. The accused, Manikant Dwivedi, reportedly killed Mansi because she expressed a desire to marry someone else. After committing the crime, Manikant attempted to cover his tracks by disposing of Mansi's body in an under-construction building and throwing her cellphone onto a moving bus to mislead the police.

According to an NDTV report, the incident unfolded when Mansi visited the home of Manikant's wife, her aunt, on Monday to celebrate Rakshabandhan. When Mansi did not return home, her father, Ramsagar Pandey, grew concerned and eventually filed a missing person’s report. He specifically accused Manikant of being involved in his daughter's disappearance. In response, the police took Manikant into custody for questioning.

Manikant Confesses To Crime During Questioning

During the interrogation, Manikant confessed to the crime. He revealed that he had been involved in an affair with Mansi for the past two years. However, when Mansi recently informed him of her intention to marry someone else, Manikant became enraged. In a fit of anger, he strangled her to death.

According to the report, District Police Chief Neeraj Kumar Jadaun confirmed the details of the case, explaining that Manikant was driven by jealousy and the desire to prevent Mansi from marrying another man. Another police officer added that Manikant attempted to divert the police's attention by discarding Mansi's cellphone on a moving bus, hoping to mislead the investigation.

Following the confession, the police recovered Mansi's body from the under-construction building where Manikant had hidden it. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Mansi's Father Recounts Events Before Daughter's Disappearance

Ramsagar Pandey, Mansi's father, recounted the events leading up to her disappearance. He mentioned that he had dropped Mansi off at Manikant's house around 3 pm on Monday before heading to his native village and then to Lucknow. Two days later, Manikant called Ramsagar, claiming that Mansi was missing and that her phone had been switched off. He even suggested that Mansi might have eloped, but Ramsagar suspected foul play and swiftly filed a complaint against Manikant.

Ramsagar also revealed that Mansi's wedding had been scheduled for November 27 and Manikant had been pressuring her not to go through with it.