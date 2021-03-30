UP Guv Anandiben Patel seeks probe into illegal appointment of Vidhan Sabha Principal Secretary Pradeep Dubey

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has ordered a probe into an alleged illegal appointment of a retired officer Pradeep Dubey on the post of Principal Secretary Vidhan Sabha since 2009.

In a letter to the Principal Secretary Law, the Governor has directed to hold an impartial inquiry and initiate action against those responsible for the alleged illegal appointment. The Governor has shot off the missive on a complaint by a RTI Activist Nutan Thakur.

Pradeep Dubey had taken VRS on January 19, 2009. But he was allowed to continue on the coveted post against the rules of the UP Vidhan Sabha Services’ Rules by the then BSP government.