UP: Govt to monitor health of overseas travellers in wake of rise in Covid cases

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will keep a check on those coming from abroad. The health officials have been asked to monitor the overseas traveller.

There would be random Covid Test on arrival at airports. The state government has issued new guidelines in the wake of rising number of Covid cases.

Screening centres to come up at railway and bus stations

The Deputy Chief Minister of UP and incharge of health department, Brijesh Pathak said that there should be screening of passengers coming from overseas. He said that screening centres would be set up at airports for test. Besides similar centres would be established at railway and bus stations where random test of passengers is to be done. The Dy CM has asked Chief Medical Officers (CMO) of every district to be on alert mode and take all precautionary measures. He has asked me for genome sequencing of all the covid positive cases in UP to find out about the new variants of the decease. The Dy CM has asked the health officials to make elaborate arrangements for the admission of Covid patients in hospitals.

Directives have been issued to all district magistrates and commissioners regarding Covid. They have been asked to start integrated Covid command centres again in their respective districts.

Principal Secretary Health, Parthsarthi Sen Sharma said that there would be mock drill on April 11&12 in the entire state regarding preparedness of Covid. During this the oxygen plants in hospital would be checked.