 UP Govt to monitor health of overseas travellers in wake of rise in Covid cases
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Govt to monitor health of overseas travellers in wake of rise in Covid cases

UP Govt to monitor health of overseas travellers in wake of rise in Covid cases

There would be random Covid Test on arrival at airports. The state government has issued new guidelines in the wake of rising number of Covid cases.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
UP: Govt to monitor health of overseas travellers in wake of rise in Covid cases | Representative Photo

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will keep a check on those coming  from abroad. The health officials have been asked to monitor the overseas traveller.

There would be random Covid Test on arrival at airports. The state government has issued  new guidelines in the wake of rising number of Covid cases.

Read Also
Amid fresh spike, India records 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, active cases climb to 31,194
article-image

Screening centres to come up at railway and bus stations

The Deputy Chief Minister of UP and incharge of health department, Brijesh Pathak said that there should be screening of passengers coming from overseas. He said that screening centres would be set up at airports for test. Besides similar centres would be established at railway and bus stations where random test of passengers is to be done. The Dy CM has asked Chief Medical Officers (CMO) of every district to be on alert mode and take all precautionary measures. He has asked me for genome sequencing of all the covid positive cases in UP to find out about the new variants of the decease. The Dy CM has asked the health officials to make elaborate arrangements for the admission of Covid patients in hospitals.

Directives have been issued to all district magistrates and commissioners regarding Covid. They have been asked to start integrated Covid command centres again in their respective districts.

Principal Secretary Health, Parthsarthi Sen Sharma said that there would be mock drill on April 11&12 in the entire state regarding preparedness of Covid. During this the oxygen plants in hospital would be checked.

Read Also
XBB.1.16 COVID-19 variant mutating further, 113 cases recorded so far in India: Report
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TMC is a copy of CPI (M), says Tripura CM Manik Saha

TMC is a copy of CPI (M), says Tripura CM Manik Saha

WATCH: Maharashtra CM arrives at Lucknow airport, to offer prayers at Ayodhya Ram Temple on Sunday

WATCH: Maharashtra CM arrives at Lucknow airport, to offer prayers at Ayodhya Ram Temple on Sunday

Unlike Telangana, PM Narendra Modi receives cordial welcome in Tamil Nadu

Unlike Telangana, PM Narendra Modi receives cordial welcome in Tamil Nadu

UP Govt to monitor health of overseas travellers in wake of rise in Covid cases

UP Govt to monitor health of overseas travellers in wake of rise in Covid cases

Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi's campaign visit to Kolar postponed for second time

Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi's campaign visit to Kolar postponed for second time