UP govt has shown alertness in handling of COVID-19 situation, says Rajnath Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh government has shown alertness in handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

While visiting the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital set up by Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) in Lucknow with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has shown alertness in handling the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. Only those who work make mistakes but this is not the time to criticise. If someone sees faults and makes suggestions, the government will welcome it," he said.

During his visit, Singh also inaugurated the 255-bed COVID hospital set up by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Uttar Pradesh government after converting the Haj House.

He informed that around 25 ventilators and approximately 100 HFNCs (High Flow Nasal Cannula) are in the facility.