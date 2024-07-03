 UP Govt Forms 3-Member Judicial Commission To Probe Hathras Stampede Incident
Retired IAS officers Hemant Rao and Bhavesh Kumar have been made the two members of the Commission, according to the information provided by the state government.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: On the direction of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, the state government formed a three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission on Wednesday to probe the Hathras stampede incident.

The Commission, formed a day after the incident, will be headed by retired judge of Allahabad High Court, Justice Brijesh Kumar Srivastav.

article-image

The Commission has been tasked to complete the investigation within two months.

