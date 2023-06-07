UP Govt Directs Hotels, Lodges To Register Details On New Portal, Must Take ID Documents From Guests

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

As per latest decision by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, all hotels and guest houses in the state will have to compulsorily take the identification of guests. There will be a portal dedicated for the same. Also, the details of the staff working in any hotel will also have to be uploaded by the hotel management.

UP Cabinet Decision

This decision was taken by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet in a meeting on Tuesday. The move is seen as a step towards enhancing security measures. The government aims to ensure that no criminal elements or anti-social elements find a hiding spot in the state, stated reports.

UP Hotel and Other Supplementary Accommodation Control Rules, 2023

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the UP Hotel and Other Supplementary Accommodation Control Rules, 2023. The rules clearly make it mandatory for the hotels, guest rooms and lodges in the state to collect identification documents of guests and patrons arriving at their facilities. The facilities will also have to upload details of the staff on the portal, as per news reports.

Move part of security measure

With the new rules, the Uttar Pradesh government attempts to crackdown on all the illegal hotels and lodges running in the state. Also, hotels and guest rooms running without proper approval will now to get registered and ensure that data is provided to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Apart from this security step, other decisions related to different areas was also taken in the meeting. Decision was taken to implement the PM crop insurance scheme and reworking of the insurance scheme on crops was decided in the meeting as well.