UP: Yogi Govt Considering Supplementary Budget Ahead Of LS Polls; Could Include Ayodhya Beautification Projects

UP: Govt Considering Supplementary Budget Ahead Of LS Polls; Could Include Ayodhya Beautification Projects | PTI

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh is considering a supplementary budget to allocate funds for populist schemes and religious projects. The winter session of the UP assembly is set to commence on November 28, and the supplementary budget is expected to be presented during this session.

The first supplementary budget of current financial year

This marks the first supplementary budget of the current financial year, and proposals have been requested from various state departments. The supplementary budget will include provisions for major projects announced post the annual budget, as well as funds to fulfill the promises outlined in the election manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Officials from the finance department of UP have indicated that, due to the Lok Sabha polls, government is likely to present a vote on account rather than a full budget next year. Consequently, provisions for funds for mega projects and populist schemes are anticipated to be incorporated into the supplementary budget. This budget may allocate funds for Metro projects in Agra, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur, upcoming airports, road projects, and under-construction medical colleges in various districts.

It might include beautification projects in Ayodhya

Additionally, the supplementary budget might include special provisions for developmental and beautification projects in Ayodhya. With the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January, the state government has undertaken 178 projects in the region. An official from the finance department mentioned that the supplementary budget would cater to the financial requirements of these projects and allocate funds for new ones.

The estimated size of the supplementary budget could range from Rs 30 to 35,000 crore, covering provisions for populist schemes such as smartphone distribution, Kanya Sumangala Yojna, and others.

In February of this year, the UP Government presented an annual budget of Rs 6.90 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-24. According to officials in the assembly secretariat, the winter session is expected to last for seven days.