UP: Govt cancels all state university UG & PG exams; final year & last semester exams to be held by Sept 30

Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses of all state universities. However, the government has not cancelled final year and last semester exams.

UP's Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, today informed that final year and last semester UG/PG exams of all universities will be completed by September 30.

The minister also said that the exams will be conducted through the offline or the online mode. Sharma also that the final year and final semester exams can also be conducted through a mixture of online-offline mode by following set protocols