UP: Govt approves OBC Commission report for deciding reservations to posts of Mayors & Chairmen of urban local bodies

File Photo

Lucknow: The UP Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday approved the report of the OBC Commission constituted for deciding reservations to the posts of Mayors and Chairmen of urban local bodies.

The urban development minister AK Sharma informed that notifications for urban local bodies poll was issued on December 5 last year after which few writs were filed in the Allahabad High Court challenging reservations of posts. The Court had directed the state government On December 27 to form a commission and decide the issue. Very next day on December 28, the UP Government had formed a five member commission headed by Justice (Retd.) Ram Awtar Singh to examine the status of reservation in municipal bodies.

State government to request court to allow it to start the election process for urban local bodies

The commission was given six months’ time but it submitted a report in less than three months to the CM. The report was accepted by the cabinet on Friday after which the state government would now request the court to allow it to start the election process. He said that very soon the urban local bodies polls would be held in UP.

The UP cabinet has also approved the big infrastructural project works for Ayodhya in its meeting. Minister AK Sharma said that dedication of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is proposed in January next after which the footfall of tourists will rise tremendously. To provide world class infrastructure to the tourists, the UP Government has cleared proposals for various big projects including constructions and widening of roads. The state government would spend Rs 465 crore on the infrastructure development of Ayodhya.

Proposal of setting up industrial clusters on 213 acres of land in three districts cleared

In another decision the UP cabinet has cleared the proposal of setting up industrial clusters on 213 acres of land in three districts. The cabinet has given its nod for the industrial use of the land of closed mills in Barabanki, Raibarelli and Mau districts. The state government will set up MSME parks in Mau and Raibareilly districts and IT park in Barabanki. Sharma informed that 70 acres of land in Barabanki, 59 in Raibareilli and 84 acres in Mau would be used for these purposes.

New scrap policy for the state

The UP Cabinet has also approved the new scrap policy for the state. The Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said that for scrapping 15 years old vehicles the state government would provide 50 per cent rebate in taxes and penalty while 75per cent in case of 20 years old vehicles. The union government’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will now be implemented in UP also. Under it the patients treated in government hospitals would be provided a digital card containing all information regarding their treatment, disease, drugs given, test reports and others.

The cabinet has also cleared the proposal of setting up four private universities in UP and formation of a state sport authority on the tune of Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Read Also UP: CM Yogi Adityanth dissolves all units of Hindu Yuva Vahini