UP government issues notification for reservation of mayoral seats in urban local bodies

Lucknow: Gearing up for the polls, the Uttar Pradesh Government on Thursday issued notification of reservation in seats of urban local bodies. Out of 17 municipal corporations, eight have been declared unreserved while two for women in general category.

The urban development minister of UP, AK Sharma while making this announcement, said that objections are invited on the reservation list till April 6 after which the state government would ask election commission to announce dates of elections.

He said that municipal corporations of Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad the mayoral seats have been reserved for women while Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Bareilly, Moradabad, Gorakhpur and Vrindavan would be unreserved.

Sharma said that out of 17 corporations, the mayoral seat of four have been reserved for backwards and two for scheduled caste. He said that out of total 544 urban local bodies 205 have been reserved for OBCs.

The local bodies elections in UP, due in January this year, were stalled after the High Court had raised objections over the reservation for other backward classes.

The state government had approached the Supreme Court which directed into form a commission and decide the issue of reservation in three months.

