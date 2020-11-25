UP government extends ESMA for six more months

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) for a further six months.

The last time the Act was imposed in the state on 22nd May this year and the time period of six months has expired.

The ESMA prohibits strikes in all departments and corporations under it. “It also gives the police right to arrest without a warrant anybody violating the Act’s provisions,” says an official.

ESMA mandates imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or a fine which may extend to Rs 1,000, or with both, to any person who instigates a strike which is illegal under this Act. It also gives the police right to arrest without a warrant anybody violating the Act's provisions.