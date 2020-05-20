UP government deals with other governments, not private people: UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma criticises Priyanka Gandhi over bus issue

Accusing the Rajasthan government of creating a baseless issue to achieve political ends, Sharma said that was a procedure that was required to be followed by both states to take home migrants during a crisis situation. “We followed that to successfully take home our migrants from Rajasthan by train. We had sent buses to Kota too. But a procedure was followed. Rajasthan government gave us a list of people to be ferried; we verified it. Buses and trains were sanitised and passengers were screened. Transit food was arranged. Only then were our residents taken home. Once they reached home we ensured their quarantine. This is the complete procedure of taking back migrants,” said Sharma.

Sharma rubbished the claims about UP not having sufficient trains and buses to take home its migrants, “We have 27,000 buses and 900 trains pressed into use. Our labour has been brought back from Gujarat and Maharashtra while working with their governments. Give us a list of our people in Rajasthan, we will initiate procedure to take them back. But people just cannot get on a bus and cross border into the state. Out of these 12,000 are UP government’s buses and 15,000 are at disposal of district officials. 10,000 people have come home by trains and almost 6.5 lakh people have come home by buses. We have adequate resources at our disposal.”