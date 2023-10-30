UP: Girl Who Fell After Miscreants Snatched Her Phone In Ghaziabad Dies Of Injuries, 2nd Accused Killed In Police Encounter

Jitendra, accused in the Ghaziabad case where girl fell after bike-borne miscreants snatched her mobile phone, was shot dead by police in an encounter | X

Ghaziabad: The girl student who suffered serious head injuries when two bike-borne miscreants snatched her mobile phone, following which the girl fell on the road, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday (October 29). On Monday (October 30) morning, reports emerged that the second accused in the case, Jitendra, was shot dead by police in an encounter in Ghaziabad. Jitendra had managed to escape earlier when police had caught his accomplice in the crime and accused in the case, Balbir.

Update: One of the suspects who was involved in the snatching that led to girl's death was killed in encounter with Ghaziabad police today. https://t.co/8OkZlbag6y pic.twitter.com/QutYwxfUpT — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 30, 2023

The deceased girl was a first year B.Tech student and the incident took place when two bike-borne miscreants snatched her mobile phone on Friday (October 27) in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. The incident took place in the Masuri Police Station area limits on the Webcity flyover, said police.

Police had recovered the victim's mobile phone

The girl's mobile phone was recovered and police had also recovered a country-made pistol from the accused. Police had launched a manhunt for Jitendra, who had managed to escape earlier.

