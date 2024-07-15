UP: Fraudsters Loot ₹16 Cr From Nainital Bank's Noida Branch By Hacking Servers | File Photo

With the rise of online payment transactions, there has been a significant increase in online fraud. Each passing day, fraudsters are devising new ways to steal money from the general public.

In a recent cyber fraud incident, fraudsters targeted a branch of commercial bank in Noida. According to reports, in a major fraud at Nainital Bank's Noida branch, fraudsters hacked into the bank's server and stole ₹16.1 crore, transferring the money to 84 different accounts.

The incident occurred at Nainital Bank's Noida branch located in Sector 62.

This revelation came to light during the reconciliation of the bank's balance sheet. Following this, the bank's IT Manager, Sumit Srivastava, filed a case at the Noida Cyber Crime Police Station. Additionally, the bank has requested CERT-IN (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) to investigate the matter.

IT Manager Sumit Kumar Srivastava informed the Noida police in his complaint that on June 17th, during the reconciliation of RTGS account balance sheets, a discrepancy of ₹36,09,04,020 was found in the original records.

Given the seriousness of the matter, an investigation was conducted, during which some suspicious activities were identified on the bank's server. Initially, it was suspected that discrepancies in the system line were causing the mismatch in amounts.

However, upon reviewing the RBI system on June 20th, it was found that there had been 84 instances of suspicious transactions. According to the IT Manager, all these transactions took place between June 17th and June 21st, with money being withdrawn from the account through RTGS settlements.

The funds were transferred to various accounts in different banks. Following this revelation, all those bank accounts were frozen, and the account holders were asked to complete their KYC process.

Bank recovers Rs 69.5 Lakh

Through this process, the bank has recovered ₹69,49,960, but ₹16,01,83,261 of the defrauded amount is yet to be recovered. According to Noida Cyber Crime Wing's ACP Vivek Ranjan Rai, a case has been registered against unknown fraudsters based on the bank management's complaint. The police are trying to trace the IP addresses of the fraudsters' computers to catch the culprits. The police have obtained some dumps from the criminals and are investigating the case.