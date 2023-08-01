 UP: Former UTI Branch Manager & Assistant Manager Sentenced to 7 Years Imprisonment
UP: Former UTI Branch Manager & Assistant Manager Sentenced to 7 Years Imprisonment

CBI had registered the case on July 3, 2002

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
UP: Former UTI Branch Manager & Assistant Manager Sentenced to 7 Years Imprisonment | Representative Image

Lucknow: The Special Judge, CBI Cases, Lucknow, has sentenced Shri O P Lakhina, then Branch Manager, UTI, Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), to undergo seven years of simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 3 lakh, and Shri Digvijay Singh, then Assistant Manager, UTI, Varanasi, to undergo seven years of simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 3.75 lakh.

CBI had registered the instant case on July 3, 2002, against Shri O P Lakhina, then Branch Manager, UTI, Varanasi, and others on the allegations of bogus encashment of Rs 3.76 crore (approx.) on the basis of cheques issued in the name of private persons.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on 04.11.2004 against three accused. The Trial Court found the said two accused guilty and convicted them. One accused was acquitted by the Court.

Palghar: Delay in construction of bungalows of district executives will cause expense of over ₹1L...
