UP: Former minister Gayatri Prajapati has to stay in jail despite bail

Lucknow: Gayatri Prajapati, former UP minister and gangrape accused who was in Lucknow jail since 2017 and had been granted bail by the Allahabad court, has been booked again in a new case which has diminished his chances to get out of jail.

Prajapti, accused of raping a woman and her daughter, had got bail on medical grounds early this week but was yet to be released from the jail. On Thursday, an FIR has been filed in Lucknow against him by the advocate of the rape victims.

“Mr Prajapati had transferred properties worth crores of rupees to the victim. After this, she started pressuring me to change my stance in the court at the behest of Prajapati. The accused has threatened the victim,” her advocate alleged in the FIR.

Prajapati was sacked by the then CM Akhilesh Yadav from the cabinet. He was reinstated again after a few months allegedly due to pressure from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. When the matter didn’t subside, Prajapati disappeared.

He was caught after a long time and was jailed ever since.