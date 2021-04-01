UP: Former BSP MP and mafia don Dhananjay Singh gets bail; gives the slip to Lucknow Police once again

Lucknow: Former BSP MP and mafia don Dhananjay Singh was released from Fatehpur Jail after getting bail from the MP-MLA Court.

Soon after securing his release, he went underground before the Lucknow Police, which has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on him, could lay its hand on him in the Ajit Singh murder case.

Ironically, the Lucknow Police had obtained a Warrant B and was about to send it to Fatehgarh Jail for taking the mafia don on remand for interrogation in connection with the Ajit Singh murder case. But before the Warrant B could reach the jail, Dhananjay secured his release and vanished. Now the Lucknow Police appears to be back to square one, launching a manhunt to arrest him once again.

Fatehgarh Jail sources claimed Dhananjay’s counsel had secured bail from the MP-MLA Court on Tuesday. It was produced before them on Wednesday. Dhananjay sped off in a convoy of his trusted men waiting outside the jail on Wednesday afternoon without anyone getting to know about it.

The Lucknow Police Commissioner D.K. Thakur said that they will conduct raids again to arrest Singh.