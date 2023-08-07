UP: Former BJP Leader Mahesh Baghel Declared Dead by Doctors In Agra, Found Alive After Brought Home

Former BJP Leader Mahesh Baghel. | Twitter

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mahesh Baghel whose health deteriorated at his home in Uttar Pradesh and was taken to hospital, the hospital authorities declared him brought dead. After the doctors at the hospital confirmed his death, Mahesh Baghel's family brought him home where they noticed movement in his body after half an hour and then took him to hospital again. After reaching the hospital he was found to be alive again. A wave of happiness ran among the relatives after seeing him alive.

Relatives happy after seeing him alive

As per the family members of Mahesh Baghel, they brought him to their residence in Sarai Khwaja when he was declared dead by the doctors at Pushpanjali Hospital. The relatives who were mourning the death, noticed that Baghel opened his eyes and then there was movement in his body. The relatives took Baghel to hospital in New Agra after seeing the movement. Baghel is receiving treatment at the hospital in Agra.

Mahesh Baghel is receiving treatment at the Pushpanjali Hospital in Agra. Baghel's brother Lakhan Singh Baghel told media that he is recovering fast and is fine now. The doctors at the hospital told that he has been diagnosed with chest infection.

People paying tribute

The news of Mahesh Baghel's death spread on social media after which condolences poured in and people were paying tribute to the former leader. Everyone is now sending their wishes for the speedy recovery of Mahesg Baghel.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)