UP Forest Department Captures Leopard In Rampur's Karkheda Village; Watch VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh Forest Department captures leopard in Karkheda village | ANI

In Karkheda village of Tanda tehsil in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, the villagers were struck with horror after they spotted a leopard roaming around in the village. Forest department officials then reached the spot the next morning and trapped the leopard with the help of a team of doctors from Pilibhit who tranquillised the leopard.

Video showed the leopard hiding in a farm covered in dense grass. Forest department officials struggled to catch the leopard as the villagers gathered to witness the operation.

Finally, the leopard was caught and tranquillised by the forest department officials.

Rampur DFO Rajiv Kumar, speaking about the incident, said: "Police department and our team worked hard to get the leopard which is in a cage now. The leopard has been tranquilised. People need not panic. If there will be any other leopard, that will be caught as well."

Though the leopard has been caught, the villagers are still in a state of horror wondering if there is any other leopard in the village. However, the forest department has assured that if there is any other leopard in the village, the department will catch it.

Leopard Attack In Maharashtra's Pune

A nine-year-old boy was killed after a leopard attacked him in Maharashtra's Pune district in the wee hours of Wednesday (September 25), forest officials said.

https://www.freepressjournal.in/pune/pune-news-9-year-old-killed-in-leopard-attack-while-answering-natures-call-at-farm-in-junnar

The incident took place when the boy went to answer nature's call at a farm near his house at Tejiwadi in Junnar tehsil. The boy's grandfather was also around, the officials said.

"It seems that when the boy went to answer nature's call, he was attacked by a leopard that had come from the sugarcane farms nearby. The feline took the boy inside the farms," Deputy Conservation of Forest, Junnar range, Amol Satpute said. "His body was later found with grievous injuries on the neck," he said.