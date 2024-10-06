UP: Fed Up With Harassment & Blackmailing, Aligarh Woman Throws Acid On Ex-Lover; Held

Representative Image/Pixabay

Aligarh: In a shocking incident that came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, a woman threw acid on a man during a meeting at a restaurant, allegedly after being blackmailed and threatened by him. The man, who was her ex-lover, identified as Vivek, reportedly sustained serious burn injuries during the attack. The two had arranged to meet at the restaurant in the morning to discuss their differences, but the situation quickly escalated.

According to an NDTV report, Vivek had been blackmailing the woman and demanding money, leading her to take this drastic step. She claimed that he had initially promised to marry her but continued to harass and threaten her after she married someone else and later got divorced. "He kept threatening me, and that’s why I threw acid on him," the woman reportedly said. She is currently in police custody and has requested to remain anonymous.

Restaurant Staff Narrate Horrific Ordeal Of Acid Attack

The restaurant staff recounted the moments before the incident. According to the report quoting the manager, the pair arrived early in the morning and placed an order for dosa and chole bhature. Shortly after they began talking, the woman pulled out a bottle of acid from her bag and threw it on Vivek, causing severe burns. Witnesses reported that Vivek fled the scene, removing his shirt in an attempt to alleviate the pain from the burns before the police could arrive.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mayank Pathak, confirmed that the woman also suffered minor burn injuries and is receiving medical treatment. He noted that the man and the woman had known each other and had personal differences. However, the police have stated that it is too early to confirm the woman's allegations of blackmail, as the investigation is still ongoing. Local police is currently searching for Vivek, who is on the run following the incident.