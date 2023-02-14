e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Farrukhabad SDM's wife's chain snatching incident caught on camera

The incident reportedly occurred on February 13 at night around 11:30 pm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 06:01 PM IST
UP: Farrukhabad SDM's wife's chain snatching incident caught on camera | Twitter video screengrab
In a viral video emerging from Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh on social media on Tuesday, a chain snatching incident has been captured on camera. The woman in the video is reportedly the area Sub-Divisional Magistrate's (SDM) wife. The bike-borne men snatched the woman's gold chain while she was crossing the road in what appears to be a residential area.

The woman falls due to the impact of the incident. She can be seen trying to fight back but everything happens so quickly that she failed to do anything. The incident reportedly occurred on February 13 at night around 11:30 pm.

Watch the video here:

article-image

