UP: Farrukhabad SDM's wife's chain snatching incident caught on camera | Twitter video screengrab

In a viral video emerging from Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh on social media on Tuesday, a chain snatching incident has been captured on camera. The woman in the video is reportedly the area Sub-Divisional Magistrate's (SDM) wife. The bike-borne men snatched the woman's gold chain while she was crossing the road in what appears to be a residential area.

The woman falls due to the impact of the incident. She can be seen trying to fight back but everything happens so quickly that she failed to do anything. The incident reportedly occurred on February 13 at night around 11:30 pm.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Bhopal: Chain snatching cases decline in last 5 years as CCTV cameras help nab culprits

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)