UP: Facing criticism over Madrasa survey, Yogi govt to organise job fairs in minority areas | ANI Photo

Targeted by the opposition parties for its recent order of conducting a survey of Madrasas, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to organise job fairs in the minority-dominated areas. The UP Government would invite big corporate houses to take part in these fairs and recruit people. The job fairs would provide opportunities to both technically skilled and unskilled youths.

The minority welfare minister of UP, Danish Azad Ansari has written a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Labour and Employment Department to make arrangements for job fairs in minority-dominated areas. The department has convened a meeting on Tuesday next to decide on the framework of these job fairs. The minister said that the government is committed to the development of minorities and to ensure jobs for the youths of this community special effort would be made. He said that corporate majors would be invited in the job fairs and they would provide direct and indirect employment to the minority youths. Ansari said that to make minority youths skilled Yogi Government has initiated the addition of modern education in the curriculum of Madrasas. The government has asked the Madrasa board to start teaching Maths, Science and Computer.

It may be mentioned that the state government has asked the Madrasa Board to conduct a survey of non-recognized and unaided minority institutions by October 25. The Madrasa Board of UP would conduct a survey in which the management and funding pattern would be found out. According to the chairman of the Madrasa Board in UP, Iftekhaar Ahmad Javed, the survey would find out how these institutions are being run and getting funds. In case of private funding, the survey will explore its source and pattern. Various political parties including AIMIM leader Owaisi has vent their ire on this order of UP government.