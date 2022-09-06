UP: Electronic Ganesh idol dismantled after protest |

Prayagraj: A Lord Ganesh idol made from various electronic items, has been removed from all products in a branch of a renowned retail chain in Prayagraj, following objection by a BJP corporator.

The idol was made from vacuum cleaner and other electronic gadgets in the showroom which had used the pipe of a vacuum cleaner to make a trunk, while mixer and clothes iron were used to make hands and feet of the deity.

Akhilesh Singh, the manager of the electronic section, said: "This had been done by the instructions of our head office, and in fact, we have been asked to execute the concept, take a picture and send the same to our seniors."

However, BJP corporator Pawan Srivastava reached the showroom along with the party workers and objected to the 'art work' which was then removed.

Srivastava said that seeing this artwork, Hindu sentiments have been hurt.