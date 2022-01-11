UP elections: Former CM Mayawati will not contest polls, says BSP MP Satish Chandra Misra

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati will not contest the upcoming Assembly election in the State, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Satish Chandra Misra said on Tuesday.

"Former Chief Minister Mayawati and I will not contest the Assembly elections," BSP MP Satish Chandra Misra told news agency ANI.

Commenting on Samajwadi Party's chief Akhilesh Yadav's claim that his party will win 400 seats, Mishra said: "If Samajwadi Party does not have 400 candidates, how will it win 400 seats?"

"Neither SP nor BJP will come to power, BSP is going to form the govt in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 01:49 PM IST