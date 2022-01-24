UP elections 2022: Zero-tolerance policy of BJP govt ensured that criminals fled from Uttar Pradesh, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the previous Samajwadi Party-led government in the state and said that the zero-tolerance policy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government ensured that criminals fled from the state.

According to Hindustan Times, Yogi Adityanath in an interview said that BJP government changed the perception of Uttar Pradesh.

“Before 2017, the traders and people of some pockets of Uttar Pradesh, like Kairana, had to migrate to other places. But after 2017, criminals are leaving the state and not the people. This is the basic difference,” he said in an interview to Hindustan.

He further that the BJP government in the state freed more than 100 acres of land from a mafia in Prayagraj to build a housing scheme for the poor.

“For our government, a criminal is a criminal. We have never targeted anyone selectively, based on caste or religion. We have never shied away from taking action against corrupt people. It is our government that freed more than 100 acres of land from a mafia in Prayagraj to build a housing scheme for the poor," Yogi Adityanath said in the interview.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took part in a door-to-door campaign in Ghaziabad and launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, saying while a Haj House was built here earlier, his government constructed the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan.

During the day, Adityanath addressed his party workers in Krishna Dental College of Sahibabad and in Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nehru Nagar, besides the door-to-door campaign in Rajiv Colony of Sahibabad.

"Earlier Haj House was made in Ghaziabad. Our government constructed Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan. Earlier the mafia used to harass traders, but now no mafia can dare to grab property of any trader, doctor or a poor person...," he said.

"In the past, ration meant for the poor did not reach them and it would go to Bangladesh through the food grains mafia. But today food grains are reaching the poor and 15 crore people have got it. The 'double engine' government is making available a double dose of food grains," he said, referring to the BJP-led dispensations in the state and at the Centre.

The Haj House in Ghaziabad was inaugurated in September 2016, while the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan was inaugurated in December 2020.

Adityanath also targeted the Samajwadi Party over its promise of providing 300 units of electricity free to domestic consumers, saying that during its rule there was no electricity supply.

He said the SP was making many promises, knowing well that it would not win the elections.

"We distributed tablets to the youth and they are saying that they will also give smart phones. They know that they are not going to come to power, hence they are promising anything and everything," Adityanath said. He also targeted SP president Akhilesh Yadav over the pension scheme for the elderly.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, and the results will be declared on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 09:59 AM IST