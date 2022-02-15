UP elections 2022: Yogi Adityanath wants to get me killed, says Om Prakash Rajbhar

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar said that he was attacked during filing of nomination of party candidate Arvind Rajbhar from Varanasi's Shivpur constituency yesterday.

Om Prakash Rajbhar accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of trying to get him killed. "Yogi Ji wants to get me killed. Goons of BJP & Yogi were sent there in black coats," he told news agency ANI.

"I demand the Election Commission of India to provide security to Omprakash Rajbhar and Arvind Rajbhar," Omprakash Rajbhar added.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar will contest from Zahurabad seat in Ghazipur, which he had won in 2017 Assembly elections.

His son Arvind Rajbhar will challenge Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajbhar face and Uttar Pradesh minister, Anil Rajbhar, from the Shivpur Assembly seat in Varanasi.

The seven phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh began on February 10. The first two phases of the elections have been completed. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:56 AM IST