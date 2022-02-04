UP elections 2022: Yogi Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur Urban seat; watch video

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday filed nomination from the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After a rally, Shah and Adityanath went to the collectorate office for submission of papers for the election.

Adityanath is fighting the assembly election for the first time. He had represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat for five times in the past. Gorakhpur Urban seat will go to vote in the sixth phase on March 3.

Notably, BJP was the first party in Uttar Pradesh which declared their chief ministerial candidate, CM Adityanath, for the upcoming State Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from February 10.

Earlier on January 15, BJP announced that Yogi Adityanath will contest from the Gorakhpur constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Following the announcement of Adityanath's candidature, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also declared that he will contest from Karhal in the Mainpuri assembly seat.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 01:30 PM IST