UP elections 2022: Will offer land to Yogi Adityanth in Uttarakhand after he loses assembly polls, says Congress leader Harish Rawat

Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that BJP had been chased away from Uttarakhand.

Harish Rawat said that he will offer land to UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Uttarakhand to build a house after he loses the Assembly elections in the state.

"The BJP had been chased away from Uttarakhand. We will offer land to CM Yogi (after he loses elections in UP) to build a 'Kotiya' (cottage) in Uttarakhand," Harish Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"In 1980, people used to say that Congress is not standing anywhere. But when the slogan 'Indira Lao Desh Bachao rang, it echoed in all villages. And Congress came back to power and today 'Priyanka Laayo' slogan is also on the lips of everyone in Uttar Pradesh and Congress will come back," he added.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7.

Poling for the fourth phase took place on Wednesday. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 09:18 AM IST